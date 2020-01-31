All apartments in Kannapolis
Last updated January 31 2020 at 5:07 PM

843 Turning Point Lane

843 Turning Point Lane · No Longer Available
Location

843 Turning Point Lane, Kannapolis, NC 28027

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Available soon! We are now accepting applications for this home. Please refer to the available date on this page. The Main Street Renewal home is currently being enjoyed by another resident, please respect their privacy and do not disturb. Act quickly as most of our homes lease prior to available date. This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home. Some features of this home includes neutral color scheme, stylish fixtures and lots more! The kitchen includes all the major appliances, so you can start preparing all of your favorite meals as soon as you move in. If you have pets, no problem! Our homes are pet friendly too (breed restrictions may apply). Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. Apply online at www.msrenewal.com. Main Street Renewal is a licensed Real Estate B
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 843 Turning Point Lane have any available units?
843 Turning Point Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kannapolis, NC.
Is 843 Turning Point Lane currently offering any rent specials?
843 Turning Point Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 843 Turning Point Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 843 Turning Point Lane is pet friendly.
Does 843 Turning Point Lane offer parking?
No, 843 Turning Point Lane does not offer parking.
Does 843 Turning Point Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 843 Turning Point Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 843 Turning Point Lane have a pool?
No, 843 Turning Point Lane does not have a pool.
Does 843 Turning Point Lane have accessible units?
No, 843 Turning Point Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 843 Turning Point Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 843 Turning Point Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 843 Turning Point Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 843 Turning Point Lane does not have units with air conditioning.

