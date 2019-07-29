All apartments in Kannapolis
Kannapolis, NC
837 Murphy Street
Last updated July 29 2019 at 12:56 AM

837 Murphy Street

837 Murphy Street · No Longer Available
Location

837 Murphy Street, Kannapolis, NC 28081
Midway West

Amenities

pet friendly
parking
pool
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
*Move-in by 7/31/2019 and receive $500 off August 2019 rent.This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.com. Our leasing agents are standing by to assist--click or call today!Key Information: 1 - A renters insurance policy in the resident's name is required. 2 - Pet fees and pet rent vary by market; breed restrictions apply. Service animals will not incur pet fees but will require documentation. 3 - If the home is governed by a homeowners association (HOA), additional application, fees, deposits and rules may supplement the lease agreement (e.g., parking, pets, etc.). 4 - If the home has a pool, a subscription of $100 per month will be charged, in addition to rent, for pool maintenance and cleaning.*Advertised rental prices and promotions are subject to change at any time.*Other amenity subscriptions may apply.AVOID RENTAL SCAMS: Rental fraud happens every day; protect yourself! Never wire cash or send gift cards for payments or deposits.FirstKey Homes is pledged to the letter and spirit of all applicable state and federal fair housing laws, including, without limitation, the Fair Housing Act (Title VIII of the Civil Rights Act of 1968, as amended), for the achievement of equal housing opportunities for all rental applicants and Residents throughout each of the states in which we operate.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 837 Murphy Street have any available units?
837 Murphy Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kannapolis, NC.
Is 837 Murphy Street currently offering any rent specials?
837 Murphy Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 837 Murphy Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 837 Murphy Street is pet friendly.
Does 837 Murphy Street offer parking?
Yes, 837 Murphy Street offers parking.
Does 837 Murphy Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 837 Murphy Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 837 Murphy Street have a pool?
Yes, 837 Murphy Street has a pool.
Does 837 Murphy Street have accessible units?
No, 837 Murphy Street does not have accessible units.
Does 837 Murphy Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 837 Murphy Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 837 Murphy Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 837 Murphy Street does not have units with air conditioning.
