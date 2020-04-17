All apartments in Kannapolis
Find more places like 721 Fairview St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Kannapolis, NC
/
721 Fairview St
Last updated April 17 2020 at 10:30 AM

721 Fairview St

721 Fairview Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Kannapolis
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all

Location

721 Fairview Street, Kannapolis, NC 28083
Old Centergrove

Amenities

granite counters
new construction
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
granite counters
Property Amenities
new construction
New Construction Town Home - Brand new construction 3 bedroom, 2 1/2 bath town home featuring granite counter tops in the the kitchen and bathrooms along with laminate and carpet throughout the home.

(RLNE5551698)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 721 Fairview St have any available units?
721 Fairview St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kannapolis, NC.
Is 721 Fairview St currently offering any rent specials?
721 Fairview St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 721 Fairview St pet-friendly?
No, 721 Fairview St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Kannapolis.
Does 721 Fairview St offer parking?
No, 721 Fairview St does not offer parking.
Does 721 Fairview St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 721 Fairview St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 721 Fairview St have a pool?
No, 721 Fairview St does not have a pool.
Does 721 Fairview St have accessible units?
No, 721 Fairview St does not have accessible units.
Does 721 Fairview St have units with dishwashers?
No, 721 Fairview St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 721 Fairview St have units with air conditioning?
No, 721 Fairview St does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Kannapolis 1 BedroomsKannapolis 2 Bedrooms
Kannapolis Apartments with GymKannapolis Pet Friendly Places
Kannapolis Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Charlotte, NCGreensboro, NCWinston-Salem, NCConcord, NCRock Hill, SCHigh Point, NCHuntersville, NCGastonia, NCMooresville, NCCornelius, NC
Matthews, NCHickory, NCFort Mill, SCKernersville, NCStatesville, NCIndian Trail, NCSalisbury, NCAsheboro, NCWeddington, NCRanlo, NC
Lewisville, NCLake Norman of Catawba, NCMonroe, NCStallings, NCCherryville, NCShelby, NCLocust, NCLincolnton, NCHarrisburg, NC

Apartments Near Colleges

York Technical CollegeGuilford College
Catawba CollegeCatawba Valley Community College
Central Piedmont Community College