Home
Kannapolis, NC
719 Fairview Street
Last updated April 3 2020 at 9:16 AM
1 of 21
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
719 Fairview Street
719 Fairview St
No Longer Available
Location
719 Fairview St, Kannapolis, NC 28083
Amenities
granite counters
dishwasher
new construction
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
new construction
Beautiful new construction!!
Luxious vinyl plank floors, granite countertops. Don't miss out on this jewel.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 719 Fairview Street have any available units?
719 Fairview Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Kannapolis, NC
.
What amenities does 719 Fairview Street have?
Some of 719 Fairview Street's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and new construction. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 719 Fairview Street currently offering any rent specials?
719 Fairview Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 719 Fairview Street pet-friendly?
No, 719 Fairview Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Kannapolis
.
Does 719 Fairview Street offer parking?
No, 719 Fairview Street does not offer parking.
Does 719 Fairview Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 719 Fairview Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 719 Fairview Street have a pool?
No, 719 Fairview Street does not have a pool.
Does 719 Fairview Street have accessible units?
No, 719 Fairview Street does not have accessible units.
Does 719 Fairview Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 719 Fairview Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 719 Fairview Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 719 Fairview Street does not have units with air conditioning.
