Kannapolis, NC
718 Jack Street
Last updated August 8 2019 at 8:00 PM
718 Jack Street
718 Jack Street
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Location
718 Jack Street, Kannapolis, NC 28081
Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
range
air conditioning
carpet
range
THIS PROPERTY HAS A PENDING LEASE
Nice home located close to downtown Kannapolis. New carpet and paint. Partially fenced yard.
Includes stove.
This home is central heat and air.
Contact us to schedule a showing.
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 718 Jack Street have any available units?
718 Jack Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Kannapolis, NC
.
Is 718 Jack Street currently offering any rent specials?
718 Jack Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 718 Jack Street pet-friendly?
No, 718 Jack Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Kannapolis
.
Does 718 Jack Street offer parking?
No, 718 Jack Street does not offer parking.
Does 718 Jack Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 718 Jack Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 718 Jack Street have a pool?
No, 718 Jack Street does not have a pool.
Does 718 Jack Street have accessible units?
No, 718 Jack Street does not have accessible units.
Does 718 Jack Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 718 Jack Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 718 Jack Street have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 718 Jack Street has units with air conditioning.
