Home
/
Kannapolis, NC
/
712 Hillside Street
Last updated June 5 2020 at 7:04 PM

712 Hillside Street

712 Hillside Street · No Longer Available
Location

712 Hillside Street, Kannapolis, NC 28083
Old Centergrove

Amenities

pet friendly
new construction
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
new construction
This new construction home in Kannapolis has loads to offer and complements any style of decor since a neutral color scheme is available throughout the home. Also thoughtfully selected are the professionally installed flooring and contemporary light fixtures. The home cook will be pleased to know that the kitchen comes fully equipped with appliances. This pet friendly (breed restrictions apply) home is move in ready so we invite you to visit our website and apply online, at www.msrenewal.com. Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. Main Street Renewal is a licensed Real Estate broker in this market.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 712 Hillside Street have any available units?
712 Hillside Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kannapolis, NC.
Is 712 Hillside Street currently offering any rent specials?
712 Hillside Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 712 Hillside Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 712 Hillside Street is pet friendly.
Does 712 Hillside Street offer parking?
No, 712 Hillside Street does not offer parking.
Does 712 Hillside Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 712 Hillside Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 712 Hillside Street have a pool?
No, 712 Hillside Street does not have a pool.
Does 712 Hillside Street have accessible units?
No, 712 Hillside Street does not have accessible units.
Does 712 Hillside Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 712 Hillside Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 712 Hillside Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 712 Hillside Street does not have units with air conditioning.

