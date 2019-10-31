All apartments in Kannapolis
Last updated October 31 2019 at 6:12 PM

705 Bethpage Road

705 Bethpage Rd · No Longer Available
Location

705 Bethpage Rd, Kannapolis, NC 28081
Midway West

Amenities

pet friendly
carport
recently renovated
fireplace
range
Unit Amenities
fireplace
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
carport
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This rental is a nice 2/1 home with a very large car port in a very convenient location. Brand new vinyl plank flooring, very cool feature is the huge double sided fire place, spacious kitchen and private back yard. Prior to tenant moving in a new stove and updated light fixtures will be put in along with a final cleaning that will be done.

NO SECTION 8. Pets accepted on case by case basis. No smoking inside. $795 security deposit, and $350/pet deposit if applicable is required before move in.

All of our rental properties are set up for self-scheduled viewing. You can tour the home at your convenience without having to make an appointment. You will find a lock box on the door with a key inside. All you will need to do is register at www.Rently.com in order to get access to the code for that lock box. When you get to the Rently website, type in the address of the property you are wanting to tour, and they will walk you through the process of registering with them, or after you've registered, how to get the code to the lock box.

It's important to know that the code to the lock box will only last for one hour. If that code expires before you are able to get to the property, you will need to visit the website again and get a new code.

All applications must be submitted online on our website www.jlfmanagement.com Scroll down to the property you are interested in and click Apply Now. Each adult applicant 18yrs and older living in the home, will be required to pay a $40 application fee . You must have verifiable rental history. You're credit can have challenges and is not as important in qualifying as good rental history in the application process

Rental Terms: Rent: $795, Application Fee: $40, Security Deposit: $795, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Small dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 705 Bethpage Road have any available units?
705 Bethpage Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kannapolis, NC.
What amenities does 705 Bethpage Road have?
Some of 705 Bethpage Road's amenities include pet friendly, carport, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 705 Bethpage Road currently offering any rent specials?
705 Bethpage Road isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 705 Bethpage Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 705 Bethpage Road is pet friendly.
Does 705 Bethpage Road offer parking?
Yes, 705 Bethpage Road does offer parking.
Does 705 Bethpage Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 705 Bethpage Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 705 Bethpage Road have a pool?
No, 705 Bethpage Road does not have a pool.
Does 705 Bethpage Road have accessible units?
No, 705 Bethpage Road does not have accessible units.
Does 705 Bethpage Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 705 Bethpage Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 705 Bethpage Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 705 Bethpage Road does not have units with air conditioning.
