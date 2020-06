705 Bethpage Road

Amenities

pet friendly carport recently renovated fireplace range

Unit Amenities fireplace range recently renovated Property Amenities carport parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

This rental is a nice 2/1 home with a very large car port in a very convenient location. Brand new vinyl plank flooring, very cool feature is the huge double sided fire place, spacious kitchen and private back yard. Prior to tenant moving in a new stove and updated light fixtures will be put in along with a final cleaning that will be done.



NO SECTION 8. Pets accepted on case by case basis. No smoking inside. $795 security deposit, and $350/pet deposit if applicable is required before move in.



All of our rental properties are set up for self-scheduled viewing. You can tour the home at your convenience without having to make an appointment. You will find a lock box on the door with a key inside. All you will need to do is register at www.Rently.com in order to get access to the code for that lock box. When you get to the Rently website, type in the address of the property you are wanting to tour, and they will walk you through the process of registering with them, or after you've registered, how to get the code to the lock box.



It's important to know that the code to the lock box will only last for one hour. If that code expires before you are able to get to the property, you will need to visit the website again and get a new code.



All applications must be submitted online on our website www.jlfmanagement.com Scroll down to the property you are interested in and click Apply Now. Each adult applicant 18yrs and older living in the home, will be required to pay a $40 application fee . You must have verifiable rental history. You're credit can have challenges and is not as important in qualifying as good rental history in the application process



Rental Terms: Rent: $795, Application Fee: $40, Security Deposit: $795, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Small dogs allowed

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.