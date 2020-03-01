All apartments in Kannapolis
703 Rain Place Court
703 Rain Place Court

703 Rain Place Ct · No Longer Available
Location

703 Rain Place Ct, Kannapolis, NC 28081

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Come check out this incredible 2 bedroom in booming Kannapolis! At Ashford Place apartments we are undergoing a huge renovation. Inside the units we are putting in new flooring, fresh, grey tones, new appliances, new counters, new tile backsplash, new fixtures and more! Washer dryer connections available. All electric unit. Call today to schedule your showing! 704-814-0461.Copy this link to your browser to schedule a showing at your convenience.
https://homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1111445?source=marketing

Rental Terms: Rent: $795, Application Fee: $100, Security Deposit: $795, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 703 Rain Place Court have any available units?
703 Rain Place Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kannapolis, NC.
Is 703 Rain Place Court currently offering any rent specials?
703 Rain Place Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 703 Rain Place Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 703 Rain Place Court is pet friendly.
Does 703 Rain Place Court offer parking?
No, 703 Rain Place Court does not offer parking.
Does 703 Rain Place Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 703 Rain Place Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 703 Rain Place Court have a pool?
No, 703 Rain Place Court does not have a pool.
Does 703 Rain Place Court have accessible units?
No, 703 Rain Place Court does not have accessible units.
Does 703 Rain Place Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 703 Rain Place Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 703 Rain Place Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 703 Rain Place Court does not have units with air conditioning.
