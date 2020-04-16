All apartments in Kannapolis
653 Wilson Street

653 Wilson Street
Location

653 Wilson Street, Kannapolis, NC 28083
Jamestown

Amenities

pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Incredible opportunity to lease 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom spacious unit in Kannapolis. This home has been fully renovated with new laminate flooring, new fixtures, new appliances, new counter tops, new lighting and more. Move right in. Make sure to contact AM Realty for all showings. You must also apply at amcharlotte.com. If you move by 4/15 you get half off your first months rent!
AM Realty's number is 704-814-0461 for showing appointments.

Rental Terms: Rent: $645, Application Fee: $100, Security Deposit: $645, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Small dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 653 Wilson Street have any available units?
653 Wilson Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kannapolis, NC.
Is 653 Wilson Street currently offering any rent specials?
653 Wilson Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 653 Wilson Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 653 Wilson Street is pet friendly.
Does 653 Wilson Street offer parking?
No, 653 Wilson Street does not offer parking.
Does 653 Wilson Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 653 Wilson Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 653 Wilson Street have a pool?
No, 653 Wilson Street does not have a pool.
Does 653 Wilson Street have accessible units?
No, 653 Wilson Street does not have accessible units.
Does 653 Wilson Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 653 Wilson Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 653 Wilson Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 653 Wilson Street does not have units with air conditioning.

