All apartments in Kannapolis
Find more places like 615 Flicker Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Kannapolis, NC
/
615 Flicker Street
Last updated March 3 2020 at 12:29 PM

615 Flicker Street

615 Flicker Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Kannapolis
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedroom Apartments
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

615 Flicker Street, Kannapolis, NC 28027

Amenities

dishwasher
pool
microwave
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pool
LIFE SIMPLIFIED
Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and approximately 1,411 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community. This home is professionally managed and maintained by Tricon American Homes. You deserve single family rental living at its best!
BEWARE OF LEASING FRAUD! If you believe someone else is trying to rent you this home or have any questions regarding leasing fraud, please call our Fraud Prevention Hotline at 877.241.9085 or email us at TAHFraud@TriconAH.com. To learn more, visit TriconAmericanHomes.com/fraud-prevention.
Completed applications approved on first-come, first-served basis.

- Non-refundable application fee: $49.99 per occupant of age 18 or older
- One-year or longer lease minimum
- Non-refundable holding fee: $250 per home, credited to approved applicants first months rent after move in
- Utilities: Resident pays for all utilities including trash, sewer,and water
- Animals approved with pet fee and monthly animal rent
- Breed Restrictions: American Pit Bull Terrier, American Staffordshire Terrier, Bull Mastiff, Chow, Doberman, Pit Bull, Presa Canario, Rottweiler, Wolf, Wolf hybrids, any combination mix of the foregoing breeds, and any other breed or type that Landlord deems to have similar characteristics.
- Maximum two animals allowed
- Equal Housing Opportunity
- Pricing is subject to change without notice. Some pricing may include special offers based on lease terms and date of occupancy.
- Security deposit varies based uponcredit criteria; however standard security deposit equals one months rent.
- Pool Maintenance Fee: $95 per month pool maintenance fee will be added to any home with a pool.
- Approved Applicants are required to execute a Lease Agreement and submit the full security deposit within 48 hours after approval of the Lease. The Lease start date must be within 14 days after approval. This requirement is applicable to al

(RLNE5488838)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 615 Flicker Street have any available units?
615 Flicker Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kannapolis, NC.
What amenities does 615 Flicker Street have?
Some of 615 Flicker Street's amenities include dishwasher, pool, and microwave. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 615 Flicker Street currently offering any rent specials?
615 Flicker Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 615 Flicker Street pet-friendly?
No, 615 Flicker Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Kannapolis.
Does 615 Flicker Street offer parking?
No, 615 Flicker Street does not offer parking.
Does 615 Flicker Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 615 Flicker Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 615 Flicker Street have a pool?
Yes, 615 Flicker Street has a pool.
Does 615 Flicker Street have accessible units?
No, 615 Flicker Street does not have accessible units.
Does 615 Flicker Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 615 Flicker Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 615 Flicker Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 615 Flicker Street does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Kannapolis 1 Bedroom ApartmentsKannapolis 2 Bedroom Apartments
Kannapolis Apartments with Hardwood FloorsKannapolis Dog Friendly Apartments
Kannapolis Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Charlotte, NCGreensboro, NCWinston-Salem, NCConcord, NCRock Hill, SCHigh Point, NCGastonia, NC
Huntersville, NCMooresville, NCCornelius, NCMatthews, NCHickory, NCFort Mill, SCKernersville, NC
Indian Trail, NCSalisbury, NCStatesville, NCMint Hill, NCCherryville, NCWestport, NC

Apartments Near Colleges

York Technical CollegeGuilford College
Catawba CollegeCatawba Valley Community College
Central Piedmont Community College