Kannapolis, NC
612 Walter St
Last updated March 8 2020 at 11:40 AM
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
612 Walter St
612 Walter Street
·
No Longer Available
Location
612 Walter Street, Kannapolis, NC 28083
Old Centergrove
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
612 Walter St., Kannapolis - 3 bedroom, 2 bath home in Kannapolis. Open living room/dining room. $875 security deposit is required. We check all references and background.
(RLNE2761755)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 612 Walter St have any available units?
612 Walter St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Kannapolis, NC
.
Is 612 Walter St currently offering any rent specials?
612 Walter St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 612 Walter St pet-friendly?
No, 612 Walter St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Kannapolis
.
Does 612 Walter St offer parking?
No, 612 Walter St does not offer parking.
Does 612 Walter St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 612 Walter St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 612 Walter St have a pool?
No, 612 Walter St does not have a pool.
Does 612 Walter St have accessible units?
No, 612 Walter St does not have accessible units.
Does 612 Walter St have units with dishwashers?
No, 612 Walter St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 612 Walter St have units with air conditioning?
No, 612 Walter St does not have units with air conditioning.
