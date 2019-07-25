Rent Calculator
Last updated July 25 2019 at 7:48 AM
1 of 13
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
610 Ruth Ave
610 Ruth Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Kannapolis
Location
610 Ruth Avenue, Kannapolis, NC 28083
Amenities
w/d hookup
dishwasher
pet friendly
air conditioning
ceiling fan
carpet
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
range
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Move in Ready 3 bedroom home in Kannapolis with new carpet and paint throughout, close to I-85 and Research campus on large corner lot. Don't miss this opportunity.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 610 Ruth Ave have any available units?
610 Ruth Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kannapolis, NC.
Kannapolis, NC
.
What amenities does 610 Ruth Ave have?
Some of 610 Ruth Ave's amenities include w/d hookup, dishwasher, and pet friendly.
Amenities section
.
Is 610 Ruth Ave currently offering any rent specials?
610 Ruth Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 610 Ruth Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 610 Ruth Ave is pet friendly.
Does 610 Ruth Ave offer parking?
No, 610 Ruth Ave does not offer parking.
Does 610 Ruth Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 610 Ruth Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 610 Ruth Ave have a pool?
No, 610 Ruth Ave does not have a pool.
Does 610 Ruth Ave have accessible units?
No, 610 Ruth Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 610 Ruth Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 610 Ruth Ave has units with dishwashers.
Does 610 Ruth Ave have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 610 Ruth Ave has units with air conditioning.
