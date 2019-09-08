Rent Calculator
Last updated September 8 2019 at 10:44 AM
608 North Main
608 N Main St
·
No Longer Available
Location
608 N Main St, Kannapolis, NC 28081
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
3 bed room/ 3 full bathrooms. Convenient Kannapolis location near downtown! - Convenient downtown location
(RLNE3059499)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 608 North Main have any available units?
608 North Main doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Kannapolis, NC
.
Is 608 North Main currently offering any rent specials?
608 North Main is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 608 North Main pet-friendly?
No, 608 North Main is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Kannapolis
.
Does 608 North Main offer parking?
No, 608 North Main does not offer parking.
Does 608 North Main have units with washers and dryers?
No, 608 North Main does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 608 North Main have a pool?
No, 608 North Main does not have a pool.
Does 608 North Main have accessible units?
No, 608 North Main does not have accessible units.
Does 608 North Main have units with dishwashers?
No, 608 North Main does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 608 North Main have units with air conditioning?
No, 608 North Main does not have units with air conditioning.
