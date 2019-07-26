All apartments in Kannapolis
Last updated July 26 2019 at 10:12 AM

606 North Main

606 North Main Street · No Longer Available
Location

606 North Main Street, Kannapolis, NC 28081

Amenities

new construction
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
new construction
BRAND NEW home!! Convenient location near the reseach campus! - charming 4 bedroom/ 2 bathroom house near downtown Kannapolis. New construction.

(RLNE4274821)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 606 North Main have any available units?
606 North Main doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kannapolis, NC.
Is 606 North Main currently offering any rent specials?
606 North Main is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 606 North Main pet-friendly?
No, 606 North Main is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Kannapolis.
Does 606 North Main offer parking?
No, 606 North Main does not offer parking.
Does 606 North Main have units with washers and dryers?
No, 606 North Main does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 606 North Main have a pool?
No, 606 North Main does not have a pool.
Does 606 North Main have accessible units?
No, 606 North Main does not have accessible units.
Does 606 North Main have units with dishwashers?
No, 606 North Main does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 606 North Main have units with air conditioning?
No, 606 North Main does not have units with air conditioning.
