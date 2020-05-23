All apartments in Kannapolis
Find more places like 603 Peach Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Kannapolis, NC
/
603 Peach Street
Last updated May 23 2020 at 9:44 AM

603 Peach Street

603 Peach Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Kannapolis
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all

Location

603 Peach Street, Kannapolis, NC 28083
Car Town

Amenities

in unit laundry
carport
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
carport
parking
603 Peach Street, Kannapolis NC 28083 - 2 Bedroom, 1 Bath
Carport
Gas Heat, Central Air
Washer Dryer - Hookups only
NO PETS & NO SMOKING

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE3112582)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 603 Peach Street have any available units?
603 Peach Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kannapolis, NC.
Is 603 Peach Street currently offering any rent specials?
603 Peach Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 603 Peach Street pet-friendly?
No, 603 Peach Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Kannapolis.
Does 603 Peach Street offer parking?
Yes, 603 Peach Street offers parking.
Does 603 Peach Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 603 Peach Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 603 Peach Street have a pool?
No, 603 Peach Street does not have a pool.
Does 603 Peach Street have accessible units?
No, 603 Peach Street does not have accessible units.
Does 603 Peach Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 603 Peach Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 603 Peach Street have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 603 Peach Street has units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
How to Move Cross Country
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Kannapolis 1 BedroomsKannapolis 2 Bedrooms
Kannapolis Apartments with GymKannapolis Pet Friendly Places
Kannapolis Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Charlotte, NCGreensboro, NCWinston-Salem, NCConcord, NCRock Hill, SCHigh Point, NCHuntersville, NCGastonia, NCMooresville, NCCornelius, NC
Matthews, NCHickory, NCFort Mill, SCKernersville, NCStatesville, NCIndian Trail, NCSalisbury, NCAsheboro, NCWeddington, NCRanlo, NC
Lewisville, NCLake Norman of Catawba, NCMonroe, NCStallings, NCCherryville, NCShelby, NCLocust, NCLincolnton, NCHarrisburg, NC

Apartments Near Colleges

York Technical CollegeGuilford College
Catawba CollegeCatawba Valley Community College
Central Piedmont Community College