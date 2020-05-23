Rent Calculator
603 Peach Street
Last updated May 23 2020 at 9:44 AM
603 Peach Street
603 Peach Street
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
603 Peach Street, Kannapolis, NC 28083
Car Town
Amenities
in unit laundry
carport
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
carport
parking
603 Peach Street, Kannapolis NC 28083 - 2 Bedroom, 1 Bath
Carport
Gas Heat, Central Air
Washer Dryer - Hookups only
NO PETS & NO SMOKING
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE3112582)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 603 Peach Street have any available units?
603 Peach Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Kannapolis, NC
.
Is 603 Peach Street currently offering any rent specials?
603 Peach Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 603 Peach Street pet-friendly?
No, 603 Peach Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Kannapolis
.
Does 603 Peach Street offer parking?
Yes, 603 Peach Street offers parking.
Does 603 Peach Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 603 Peach Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 603 Peach Street have a pool?
No, 603 Peach Street does not have a pool.
Does 603 Peach Street have accessible units?
No, 603 Peach Street does not have accessible units.
Does 603 Peach Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 603 Peach Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 603 Peach Street have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 603 Peach Street has units with air conditioning.
