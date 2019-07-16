Rent Calculator
Last updated July 16 2019 at 9:50 AM
534 Locust St
534 Locust Street
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
534 Locust Street, Kannapolis, NC 28081
Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
microwave
range
oven
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Large one bedroom house - Property Id: 135862
One bedroom, large kitchen, stove, ref and washer and dryer included. Back porch.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/135862p
Property Id 135862
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE5015946)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 534 Locust St have any available units?
534 Locust St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Kannapolis, NC
.
What amenities does 534 Locust St have?
Some of 534 Locust St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 534 Locust St currently offering any rent specials?
534 Locust St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 534 Locust St pet-friendly?
No, 534 Locust St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Kannapolis
.
Does 534 Locust St offer parking?
No, 534 Locust St does not offer parking.
Does 534 Locust St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 534 Locust St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 534 Locust St have a pool?
No, 534 Locust St does not have a pool.
Does 534 Locust St have accessible units?
No, 534 Locust St does not have accessible units.
Does 534 Locust St have units with dishwashers?
No, 534 Locust St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 534 Locust St have units with air conditioning?
No, 534 Locust St does not have units with air conditioning.
