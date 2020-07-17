All apartments in Kannapolis
5217 Harmon Place
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:50 AM

5217 Harmon Place

5217 Harmon Place · (844) 874-2669
Location

5217 Harmon Place, Kannapolis, NC 28083

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 5217 Harmon Place Kannapolis NC · Avail. now

$1,374

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1246 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pool
air conditioning
microwave
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
pool
LIFE SIMPLIFIED
Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB. Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and approximately 1,246 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community. This home is professionally managed and maintained by Tricon American Homes. You deserve single family rental living at its best!
BEWARE OF LEASING FRAUD! If you believe someone else is trying to rent you this home or have any questions regarding leasing fraud, please call our Fraud Prevention Hotline at 877.241.9085 or email us at TAHFraud@TriconAH.com. To learn more, visit TriconAmericanHomes.com/fraud-prevention.

Completed applications approved on “first-come, first-served” basis.

- Non-refundable application fee: $49.99 per occupant of age 18 or older
- One-year or longer lease minimum
- Non-refundable holding fee: $250 per home, credited to approved applicant’s first month’s rent after move in
- Utilities: Resident pays for all utilities including trash, sewer, and water
- Animals approved with pet fee and monthly animal rent
- Breed Restrictions: American Pit Bull Terrier, American Staffordshire Terrier, Bull Mastiff, Chow, Doberman, Pit Bull, Presa Canario, Rottweiler, Wolf, Wolf hybrids, any combination mix of the foregoing breeds, and any other breed or type that Landlord deems to have similar characteristics.
- Maximum two animals allowed
- Equal Housing Opportunity
- Pricing is subject to change without notice. Some pricing may include special offers based on lease terms and date of occupancy.
- Security deposit varies based upon credit criteria; however standard security deposit equals one month’s rent.
- Pool Maintenance Fee: $95 per month pool maintenance fee will be added to any home with a pool.
- Approved Applicants are required to execute a Leas

(RLNE5900389)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5217 Harmon Place have any available units?
5217 Harmon Place has a unit available for $1,374 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 5217 Harmon Place have?
Some of 5217 Harmon Place's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5217 Harmon Place currently offering any rent specials?
5217 Harmon Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5217 Harmon Place pet-friendly?
No, 5217 Harmon Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Kannapolis.
Does 5217 Harmon Place offer parking?
No, 5217 Harmon Place does not offer parking.
Does 5217 Harmon Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5217 Harmon Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5217 Harmon Place have a pool?
Yes, 5217 Harmon Place has a pool.
Does 5217 Harmon Place have accessible units?
No, 5217 Harmon Place does not have accessible units.
Does 5217 Harmon Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5217 Harmon Place has units with dishwashers.
Does 5217 Harmon Place have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 5217 Harmon Place has units with air conditioning.
