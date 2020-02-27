519 N Rose Ave

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Beautifully updated Kannapolis bungalow style home located on a quiet street. This 1 level property has 3 bedrooms and 2 full baths. Sweet wood flooring and crown molding carrying throughout, and new fresh paint. Open floor-plan with gorgeous updated kitchen including white shaker style cabinets and plenty of counter space, butcher block counter tops and stainless-steel appliances. Nice new deck on back. Close to shopping, restaurants and highways.



Property will be professionally cleaned prior to move-in. Unit is rented AS-IS. Pets must be approved by the owner. Applicants may apply at www.CarolinaUnitedRealty.com. Click "Available Rentals", click on the property and "Apply Online". $50 application fee required per adult. There is a one-time non-refundable admin fee of $100 due with security deposit (after approval).