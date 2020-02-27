All apartments in Kannapolis
519 N Rose Ave
Last updated February 27 2020 at 8:38 AM

519 N Rose Ave

519 North Rose Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

519 North Rose Avenue, Kannapolis, NC 28083

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Beautifully updated Kannapolis bungalow style home located on a quiet street. This 1 level property has 3 bedrooms and 2 full baths. Sweet wood flooring and crown molding carrying throughout, and new fresh paint. Open floor-plan with gorgeous updated kitchen including white shaker style cabinets and plenty of counter space, butcher block counter tops and stainless-steel appliances. Nice new deck on back. Close to shopping, restaurants and highways.

Property will be professionally cleaned prior to move-in. Unit is rented AS-IS. Pets must be approved by the owner. Applicants may apply at www.CarolinaUnitedRealty.com. Click "Available Rentals", click on the property and "Apply Online". $50 application fee required per adult. There is a one-time non-refundable admin fee of $100 due with security deposit (after approval).

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 519 N Rose Ave have any available units?
519 N Rose Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kannapolis, NC.
What amenities does 519 N Rose Ave have?
Some of 519 N Rose Ave's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 519 N Rose Ave currently offering any rent specials?
519 N Rose Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 519 N Rose Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 519 N Rose Ave is pet friendly.
Does 519 N Rose Ave offer parking?
No, 519 N Rose Ave does not offer parking.
Does 519 N Rose Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 519 N Rose Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 519 N Rose Ave have a pool?
No, 519 N Rose Ave does not have a pool.
Does 519 N Rose Ave have accessible units?
No, 519 N Rose Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 519 N Rose Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 519 N Rose Ave has units with dishwashers.
Does 519 N Rose Ave have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 519 N Rose Ave has units with air conditioning.

