Kannapolis, NC
509 West 8th Street
Last updated October 17 2019 at 9:13 PM

509 West 8th Street

509 West 8th Street · No Longer Available
Location

509 West 8th Street, Kannapolis, NC 28081

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
recently renovated
extra storage
Unit Amenities
extra storage
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Come see this wonderfully updated 2/1 home with tons of character everywhere! New solid surface floors, appliances, and windows, high ceiling throughout, and a perfect kitchen. Come sit on you rocking chair front porch just in time to see the leaves falling. Building in back yard for extra storage. Walking distance to newly updated Very nice property!

NO SECTION 8. Pets accepted on case by case basis. No smoking inside. $995 security deposit, and $350/pet deposit if applicable is required before move in. Available now

All of our rental properties are set up for self-scheduled viewing. You can tour the home at your convenience without having to make an appointment. You will find a lock box on the door with a key inside. All you will need to do is register at www.Rently.com in order to get access to the code for that lock box. When you get to the Rently website, type in the address of the property you are wanting to tour, and they will walk you through the process of registering with them, or after you've registered, how to get the code to the lock box.

It's important to know that the code to the lock box will only last for one hour. If that code expires before you are able to get to the property, you will need to visit the website again and get a new code.

All applications must be submitted online on our website www.jlfmanagement.com Scroll down to the property you are interested in and click Apply Now. Each adult applicant 18yrs and older living in the home, will be required to pay a $40 application fee . You must have verifiable rental history. You're credit can have challenges and is not as important in qualifying as good rental history in the application process

Rental Terms: Rent: $995, Application Fee: $40, Security Deposit: $995, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Small dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 509 West 8th Street have any available units?
509 West 8th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kannapolis, NC.
What amenities does 509 West 8th Street have?
Some of 509 West 8th Street's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 509 West 8th Street currently offering any rent specials?
509 West 8th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 509 West 8th Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 509 West 8th Street is pet friendly.
Does 509 West 8th Street offer parking?
No, 509 West 8th Street does not offer parking.
Does 509 West 8th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 509 West 8th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 509 West 8th Street have a pool?
No, 509 West 8th Street does not have a pool.
Does 509 West 8th Street have accessible units?
No, 509 West 8th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 509 West 8th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 509 West 8th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 509 West 8th Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 509 West 8th Street does not have units with air conditioning.

