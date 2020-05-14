All apartments in Kannapolis
Find more places like 504 West 21st.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Kannapolis, NC
/
504 West 21st
Last updated May 14 2020 at 11:45 AM

504 West 21st

504 West 21st Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Kannapolis
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all

Location

504 West 21st Street, Kannapolis, NC 28081

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Nice 3 bedroom in Kannapolis -

(RLNE5763522)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 504 West 21st have any available units?
504 West 21st doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kannapolis, NC.
Is 504 West 21st currently offering any rent specials?
504 West 21st is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 504 West 21st pet-friendly?
No, 504 West 21st is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Kannapolis.
Does 504 West 21st offer parking?
No, 504 West 21st does not offer parking.
Does 504 West 21st have units with washers and dryers?
No, 504 West 21st does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 504 West 21st have a pool?
No, 504 West 21st does not have a pool.
Does 504 West 21st have accessible units?
No, 504 West 21st does not have accessible units.
Does 504 West 21st have units with dishwashers?
No, 504 West 21st does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 504 West 21st have units with air conditioning?
No, 504 West 21st does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Kannapolis 1 BedroomsKannapolis 2 Bedrooms
Kannapolis Apartments with GymKannapolis Pet Friendly Places
Kannapolis Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Charlotte, NCGreensboro, NCWinston-Salem, NCConcord, NCRock Hill, SCHigh Point, NCHuntersville, NCGastonia, NCMooresville, NCCornelius, NC
Matthews, NCHickory, NCFort Mill, SCKernersville, NCStatesville, NCIndian Trail, NCSalisbury, NCAsheboro, NCWeddington, NCRanlo, NC
Lewisville, NCLake Norman of Catawba, NCMonroe, NCStallings, NCCherryville, NCShelby, NCLocust, NCLincolnton, NCHarrisburg, NC

Apartments Near Colleges

York Technical CollegeGuilford College
Catawba CollegeCatawba Valley Community College
Central Piedmont Community College