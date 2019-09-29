504 Rogers Lake Road

Amenities

pet friendly

Unit Amenities Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

MOVE IN SPECIAL - Sign a 12 month lease and get your second month ½ off OR sign a 2 year lease to receive your second full month free. A new build townhome located at the cross streets of Rogers Lake E and Branch St. All that this house needs is your personal stamp to make it into a true home. Recently built, this home has loads to offer and complements any style of decor since a neutral color scheme is available throughout the home. Also thoughtfully selected are the professionally installed flooring and contemporary light fixtures. In addition to all this, the home cook will be pleased to know that the kitchen comes fully equipped with appliances so you will be able to prepare your favorite dishes as soon as you move in! As a bonus, this pet friendly (breed restrictions apply) home is move in ready so we invite you to visit our website and apply online, at www.msrenewal.com. This brand new house is waiting for you call it home! Main Street Renewal is a licensed Real Estate broker in this market.?

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.