Kannapolis, NC
502 Ford Street
Last updated June 15 2020 at 3:40 PM

502 Ford Street

502 Ford Street · No Longer Available
Location

502 Ford Street, Kannapolis, NC 28083
Car Town

Amenities

range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
THIS PROPERTY HAS AN APPROVED APPLICATION

Very nice home in great location. Close to Dale Earnhardt Blvd, Main St. Includes stove and refrigerator. No Pets/No smoking.
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 502 Ford Street have any available units?
502 Ford Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kannapolis, NC.
Is 502 Ford Street currently offering any rent specials?
502 Ford Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 502 Ford Street pet-friendly?
No, 502 Ford Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Kannapolis.
Does 502 Ford Street offer parking?
No, 502 Ford Street does not offer parking.
Does 502 Ford Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 502 Ford Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 502 Ford Street have a pool?
No, 502 Ford Street does not have a pool.
Does 502 Ford Street have accessible units?
No, 502 Ford Street does not have accessible units.
Does 502 Ford Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 502 Ford Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 502 Ford Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 502 Ford Street does not have units with air conditioning.
