All apartments in Kannapolis
Find more places like 494 Rogers Lake Road E.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Kannapolis, NC
/
494 Rogers Lake Road E
Last updated February 14 2020 at 11:43 PM

494 Rogers Lake Road E

494 Rogers Lake Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Kannapolis
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all

Location

494 Rogers Lake Road, Kannapolis, NC 28083
Midway East

Amenities

pet friendly
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This warm and inviting 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the fenced backyard, making it a great place to call home. Some features of this home includes neutrally painted walls, stylish fixtures and ceiling fans! The kitchen includes all the major appliances and ample cabinet space, so you can start preparing all of your favorite meals as soon as you move in. If you have pets, no problem! Our homes are pet friendly too (breed restrictions may apply). Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. Apply online at www.msrenewal.com! Main Street Renewal is a licensed Real Estate broker in this market.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 494 Rogers Lake Road E have any available units?
494 Rogers Lake Road E doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kannapolis, NC.
Is 494 Rogers Lake Road E currently offering any rent specials?
494 Rogers Lake Road E is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 494 Rogers Lake Road E pet-friendly?
Yes, 494 Rogers Lake Road E is pet friendly.
Does 494 Rogers Lake Road E offer parking?
No, 494 Rogers Lake Road E does not offer parking.
Does 494 Rogers Lake Road E have units with washers and dryers?
No, 494 Rogers Lake Road E does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 494 Rogers Lake Road E have a pool?
No, 494 Rogers Lake Road E does not have a pool.
Does 494 Rogers Lake Road E have accessible units?
No, 494 Rogers Lake Road E does not have accessible units.
Does 494 Rogers Lake Road E have units with dishwashers?
No, 494 Rogers Lake Road E does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 494 Rogers Lake Road E have units with air conditioning?
No, 494 Rogers Lake Road E does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Kannapolis 1 BedroomsKannapolis 2 Bedrooms
Kannapolis Apartments with GymKannapolis Pet Friendly Places
Kannapolis Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Charlotte, NCGreensboro, NCWinston-Salem, NCConcord, NCRock Hill, SCHigh Point, NCHuntersville, NCGastonia, NCMooresville, NCCornelius, NC
Matthews, NCHickory, NCFort Mill, SCKernersville, NCStatesville, NCIndian Trail, NCSalisbury, NCAsheboro, NCWeddington, NCRanlo, NC
Lewisville, NCLake Norman of Catawba, NCMonroe, NCStallings, NCCherryville, NCShelby, NCLocust, NCLincolnton, NCHarrisburg, NC

Apartments Near Colleges

York Technical CollegeGuilford College
Catawba CollegeCatawba Valley Community College
Central Piedmont Community College