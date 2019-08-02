All apartments in Kannapolis
492 Rogers Lake Rd E
Last updated August 2 2019 at 8:55 AM

492 Rogers Lake Rd E

492 Rogers Lake Road · No Longer Available
Location

492 Rogers Lake Road, Kannapolis, NC 28083
Midway East

Amenities

pet friendly
furnished
Unit Amenities
furnished
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Rent shown is for an unfurnished unit. Units can be rented as furnished for an additional cost. The lease term for unfurnished rentals is Minimum 1 year. Lease term for furnished rentals are Minimum 1 month.

Recently reduced!!!! A new build townhome located at the cross streets of Rogers Lake E and Branch St. All that this house needs is your personal stamp to make it into a true home. Recently built, this home has loads to offer and complements any style of decor since a neutral color scheme is available throughout the home. Also thoughtfully selected are the professionally installed flooring and contemporary light fixtures. In addition to all this, the home cook will be pleased to know that the kitchen comes fully equipped with appliances so you will be able to prepare your favorite dishes as soon as you move in! As a bonus, this pet friendly (breed restrictions apply) home is move in ready so we invite you to visit our website and apply online, at www.msrenewal.com. This brand new house is waiting for you call it home! Main Street Renewal is a licensed Real Estate broker in this market.?

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 492 Rogers Lake Rd E have any available units?
492 Rogers Lake Rd E doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kannapolis, NC.
Is 492 Rogers Lake Rd E currently offering any rent specials?
492 Rogers Lake Rd E is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 492 Rogers Lake Rd E pet-friendly?
Yes, 492 Rogers Lake Rd E is pet friendly.
Does 492 Rogers Lake Rd E offer parking?
No, 492 Rogers Lake Rd E does not offer parking.
Does 492 Rogers Lake Rd E have units with washers and dryers?
No, 492 Rogers Lake Rd E does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 492 Rogers Lake Rd E have a pool?
No, 492 Rogers Lake Rd E does not have a pool.
Does 492 Rogers Lake Rd E have accessible units?
No, 492 Rogers Lake Rd E does not have accessible units.
Does 492 Rogers Lake Rd E have units with dishwashers?
No, 492 Rogers Lake Rd E does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 492 Rogers Lake Rd E have units with air conditioning?
No, 492 Rogers Lake Rd E does not have units with air conditioning.
