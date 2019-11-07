Like New home with with recent updates including flooring, paint and appliances. Fantastic family friendly neighborhood. stainless steel appliances. Full background check required on all parties 18 and over. Application via our website is $40 per adult.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 4909 Samuel Richard Street have any available units?
4909 Samuel Richard Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kannapolis, NC.
What amenities does 4909 Samuel Richard Street have?
Some of 4909 Samuel Richard Street's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4909 Samuel Richard Street currently offering any rent specials?
4909 Samuel Richard Street is not currently offering any rent specials.