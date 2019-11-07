All apartments in Kannapolis
Last updated November 7 2019 at 9:23 AM

4909 Samuel Richard Street

4909 Samuel Richard Street · No Longer Available
Location

4909 Samuel Richard Street, Kannapolis, NC 28083

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
stainless steel
ceiling fan
ice maker
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
ice maker
in unit laundry
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Like New home with with recent updates including flooring, paint and appliances. Fantastic family friendly neighborhood. stainless steel appliances. Full background check required on all parties 18 and over. Application via our website is $40 per adult.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4909 Samuel Richard Street have any available units?
4909 Samuel Richard Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kannapolis, NC.
What amenities does 4909 Samuel Richard Street have?
Some of 4909 Samuel Richard Street's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4909 Samuel Richard Street currently offering any rent specials?
4909 Samuel Richard Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4909 Samuel Richard Street pet-friendly?
No, 4909 Samuel Richard Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Kannapolis.
Does 4909 Samuel Richard Street offer parking?
No, 4909 Samuel Richard Street does not offer parking.
Does 4909 Samuel Richard Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4909 Samuel Richard Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4909 Samuel Richard Street have a pool?
No, 4909 Samuel Richard Street does not have a pool.
Does 4909 Samuel Richard Street have accessible units?
No, 4909 Samuel Richard Street does not have accessible units.
Does 4909 Samuel Richard Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4909 Samuel Richard Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 4909 Samuel Richard Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 4909 Samuel Richard Street does not have units with air conditioning.
