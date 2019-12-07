All apartments in Kannapolis
422 Snow St

422 Snow Street · No Longer Available
Location

422 Snow Street, Kannapolis, NC 28081

Amenities

carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
Property Amenities
422 Snow Street, Kannapolis NC 28081 - 2 Bedroom, 1.5 Bath
New Carpet, Paint
No Smoking No Pets

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE2458558)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

