Last updated December 7 2019 at 12:19 PM
1 of 1
422 Snow St
422 Snow Street
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
422 Snow Street, Kannapolis, NC 28081
Amenities
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
Property Amenities
422 Snow Street, Kannapolis NC 28081 - 2 Bedroom, 1.5 Bath
New Carpet, Paint
No Smoking No Pets
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE2458558)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 422 Snow St have any available units?
422 Snow St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Kannapolis, NC
.
Is 422 Snow St currently offering any rent specials?
422 Snow St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 422 Snow St pet-friendly?
No, 422 Snow St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Kannapolis
.
Does 422 Snow St offer parking?
No, 422 Snow St does not offer parking.
Does 422 Snow St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 422 Snow St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 422 Snow St have a pool?
No, 422 Snow St does not have a pool.
Does 422 Snow St have accessible units?
No, 422 Snow St does not have accessible units.
Does 422 Snow St have units with dishwashers?
No, 422 Snow St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 422 Snow St have units with air conditioning?
No, 422 Snow St does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
