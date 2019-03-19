All apartments in Kannapolis
414 Snow St
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

414 Snow St

414 Snow Street · No Longer Available
Location

414 Snow Street, Kannapolis, NC 28081

Amenities

air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
Property Amenities
414 Snow Street, Kannapolis NC 28081 - 2 Bedroom, 1 1/2 Bath
Gas Heat - Central Air
NO Smoking & No Pets

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE1963776)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 414 Snow St have any available units?
414 Snow St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kannapolis, NC.
Is 414 Snow St currently offering any rent specials?
414 Snow St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 414 Snow St pet-friendly?
No, 414 Snow St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Kannapolis.
Does 414 Snow St offer parking?
No, 414 Snow St does not offer parking.
Does 414 Snow St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 414 Snow St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 414 Snow St have a pool?
No, 414 Snow St does not have a pool.
Does 414 Snow St have accessible units?
No, 414 Snow St does not have accessible units.
Does 414 Snow St have units with dishwashers?
No, 414 Snow St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 414 Snow St have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 414 Snow St has units with air conditioning.
