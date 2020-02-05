All apartments in Kannapolis
Last updated February 5 2020 at 12:27 PM

410 Snow St

410 Snow Street · No Longer Available
Location

410 Snow Street, Kannapolis, NC 28081

Amenities

air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
Property Amenities
410 Snow Street, Kannapolis NC - 2 Bedroom, 1 1/2 Bath
Gas Heat - Central Air
NO Smoking & No Pets

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE3410420)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 410 Snow St have any available units?
410 Snow St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kannapolis, NC.
Is 410 Snow St currently offering any rent specials?
410 Snow St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 410 Snow St pet-friendly?
No, 410 Snow St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Kannapolis.
Does 410 Snow St offer parking?
No, 410 Snow St does not offer parking.
Does 410 Snow St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 410 Snow St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 410 Snow St have a pool?
No, 410 Snow St does not have a pool.
Does 410 Snow St have accessible units?
No, 410 Snow St does not have accessible units.
Does 410 Snow St have units with dishwashers?
No, 410 Snow St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 410 Snow St have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 410 Snow St has units with air conditioning.

