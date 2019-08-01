All apartments in Kannapolis
409 East 22nd Street

409 East 22nd Street · No Longer Available
Location

409 East 22nd Street, Kannapolis, NC 28083

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
VIEWING INSTRUCTIONS:
When rental becomes available (check availability date above), it will be set up for self-scheduled viewing at your convenience without the need to make an appointment. There is a lock box on the door with the key inside. You will need to register at www.Rently.com to get access to the lock box code. Once at the Rently website, type in the address of the property and you will be walked through the process to either register or, if already registered, to obtain the lock box code.

The lock box code only lasts one hour, so keep this in mind as you plan your showing. If it expires before you are able to get to the property, you will need to visit the website again and get a new code.

All applications must be done online at our website www.jonesmgtrealty.com by going to available rentals, find the rental, and click “apply now”.
1. A $50 application fee for each person over the age of 18 who will be living in the property
2. A credit score greater than 600 for each applicant
3. Verification of income which must be at least 3 times the rent amount for each applicant - time on job 1 year minimum.
4. A background check, evictions record check, and a search for outstanding judgements
5. All applicants must meet the qualifications individually.
6. Co-signers are not permitted.

Pets: Pet must be under 35lbs (fully grown weight), no aggressive-breeds as defined by NC House Bill 956, uploaded document of recent pet vet record (showing current rabies info) required with application for the screening process + photo of pet. 1 pet maximum.
$250.00 non-refundable pet fee + $15.00 per month pet rent

If you have any questions, please contact our office at 704-857-7355 or 704-786-1360

Rental Terms: Rent: $825, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $825, Available Now
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 409 East 22nd Street have any available units?
409 East 22nd Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kannapolis, NC.
Is 409 East 22nd Street currently offering any rent specials?
409 East 22nd Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 409 East 22nd Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 409 East 22nd Street is pet friendly.
Does 409 East 22nd Street offer parking?
No, 409 East 22nd Street does not offer parking.
Does 409 East 22nd Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 409 East 22nd Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 409 East 22nd Street have a pool?
No, 409 East 22nd Street does not have a pool.
Does 409 East 22nd Street have accessible units?
No, 409 East 22nd Street does not have accessible units.
Does 409 East 22nd Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 409 East 22nd Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 409 East 22nd Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 409 East 22nd Street does not have units with air conditioning.
