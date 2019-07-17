All apartments in Kannapolis
Last updated July 17 2019 at 1:38 AM

408 Carsil Way

408 Carsil Way · No Longer Available
Location

408 Carsil Way, Kannapolis, NC 28083

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
carport
recently renovated
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
carport
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This 4 bedroom 2 bath, 1,400 sf home is located in Kannapolis, NC. This home features beautiful vinyl and plush carpeted floors, an updated kitchen with all black appliances, spacious dining area and car port. Private back patio with a large yard, great for pets and outdoor entertaining. Professionally managed by FirstKey Homes. Call our National Leasing Center at 844.395.3959 for more information on this home or for assistance with scheduling a self-tour. Apply for this home or schedule your own Self-Tour at www.firstkeyhomes.com. Up to three pets are allowed per home; pet fees may vary depending on market, Homeowner's Association, or local ordinances. Service animals will not incur pet fees and will be verified with documentation. Please ask about breed restrictions. Rents are subject to change at any time.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 408 Carsil Way have any available units?
408 Carsil Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kannapolis, NC.
What amenities does 408 Carsil Way have?
Some of 408 Carsil Way's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and carport. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 408 Carsil Way currently offering any rent specials?
408 Carsil Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 408 Carsil Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 408 Carsil Way is pet friendly.
Does 408 Carsil Way offer parking?
Yes, 408 Carsil Way offers parking.
Does 408 Carsil Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 408 Carsil Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 408 Carsil Way have a pool?
No, 408 Carsil Way does not have a pool.
Does 408 Carsil Way have accessible units?
No, 408 Carsil Way does not have accessible units.
Does 408 Carsil Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 408 Carsil Way does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 408 Carsil Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 408 Carsil Way does not have units with air conditioning.
