Last updated June 3 2020 at 12:47 PM

406 Terrace Drive

406 Terrace Drive · (980) 223-5321
Location

406 Terrace Drive, Kannapolis, NC 28083
Old Centergrove

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$850

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 784 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
pet friendly
air conditioning
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
To self-tour this Property, copy and paste this link in your browser: homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1868600

Come tour this two bed, one bath home today! This unit has 784 square feet of space, with amenities including a fully appliance kitchen with a refrigerator, stove, and microwave, central air, washer/dryer hookups, and is freshly painted. With access to a fenced yard and a deck. Minutes away from US-29. Pet friendly.

Take advantage of our self-showing tour with our Rently app. Click the Schedule a Tour or Check Availability button on this page and you’ll be able to see this home ASAP.

BONUS: Have peace of mind in knowing this property is professionally managed by Great Jones Property Management. With a fully staffed 24/7 tenant support hotline, all of your requests will be addressed immediately and all maintenance repairs are performed by licensed and insured vendors. Rent can be paid in cash, online through our portal system, or by check.

BE AWARE: Scams are operating in this region. Email leasing.charlotte@greatjones.co to contact an official Great Jones representative about this property. Great Jones will never advertise on Craigslist, ask you to wire money, or ask you to keep the key to the home for move in.

This property comes in as-is condition. If this property is part of a homeowner’s association, additional fees may apply. This property does not accept Section 8 vouchers.
|Amenities: No cats
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 406 Terrace Drive have any available units?
406 Terrace Drive has a unit available for $850 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 406 Terrace Drive have?
Some of 406 Terrace Drive's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 406 Terrace Drive currently offering any rent specials?
406 Terrace Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 406 Terrace Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 406 Terrace Drive is pet friendly.
Does 406 Terrace Drive offer parking?
No, 406 Terrace Drive does not offer parking.
Does 406 Terrace Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 406 Terrace Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 406 Terrace Drive have a pool?
No, 406 Terrace Drive does not have a pool.
Does 406 Terrace Drive have accessible units?
No, 406 Terrace Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 406 Terrace Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 406 Terrace Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 406 Terrace Drive have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 406 Terrace Drive has units with air conditioning.
