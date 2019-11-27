All apartments in Kannapolis
356 Wood Avenue
Last updated November 27 2019 at 8:46 PM

356 Wood Avenue

356 Wood Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

356 Wood Avenue, Kannapolis, NC 28083
Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home. Some features of this home includes neutral color scheme, stylish fixtures and lots more! The kitchen includes all the major appliances, so you can start preparing all of your favorite meals as soon as you move in. If you have pets, no problem! Our homes are pet friendly too (breed restrictions may apply). Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. Apply online at www.msrenewal.com.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 356 Wood Avenue have any available units?
356 Wood Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kannapolis, NC.
Is 356 Wood Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
356 Wood Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 356 Wood Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 356 Wood Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 356 Wood Avenue offer parking?
No, 356 Wood Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 356 Wood Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 356 Wood Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 356 Wood Avenue have a pool?
No, 356 Wood Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 356 Wood Avenue have accessible units?
No, 356 Wood Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 356 Wood Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 356 Wood Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 356 Wood Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 356 Wood Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.

