3336 Streamside Dr

Exceptional, 5 bedroom, 3 full bath home in the very desirable neighborhood of the farm at Riverpointe! 5th bedroom and a full bath located downstairs. Dramatic 2 story foyer, den w/ gas log fireplace and large, open kitchen/breakfast area. Formal dining room. Huge upstairs master bedroom w/ trey ceiling and a generous en suite w/ soaking tub and separate shower. Nice level lot w/ large back patio and covered front porch. 2 car front load garage w/ openers. Upstairs laundry area with Washer/dryer included. Awesome neighborhood amenities!!!