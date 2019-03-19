All apartments in Kannapolis
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

3336 Streamside Dr

3336 Streamside Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3336 Streamside Drive, Kannapolis, NC 28036
Farm at Riverpointe

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Exceptional, 5 bedroom, 3 full bath home in the very desirable neighborhood of the farm at Riverpointe! 5th bedroom and a full bath located downstairs. Dramatic 2 story foyer, den w/ gas log fireplace and large, open kitchen/breakfast area. Formal dining room. Huge upstairs master bedroom w/ trey ceiling and a generous en suite w/ soaking tub and separate shower. Nice level lot w/ large back patio and covered front porch. 2 car front load garage w/ openers. Upstairs laundry area with Washer/dryer included. Awesome neighborhood amenities!!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3336 Streamside Dr have any available units?
3336 Streamside Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kannapolis, NC.
What amenities does 3336 Streamside Dr have?
Some of 3336 Streamside Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3336 Streamside Dr currently offering any rent specials?
3336 Streamside Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3336 Streamside Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 3336 Streamside Dr is pet friendly.
Does 3336 Streamside Dr offer parking?
Yes, 3336 Streamside Dr offers parking.
Does 3336 Streamside Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3336 Streamside Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3336 Streamside Dr have a pool?
No, 3336 Streamside Dr does not have a pool.
Does 3336 Streamside Dr have accessible units?
No, 3336 Streamside Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 3336 Streamside Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3336 Streamside Dr has units with dishwashers.
Does 3336 Streamside Dr have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 3336 Streamside Dr has units with air conditioning.
