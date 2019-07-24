All apartments in Kannapolis
Find more places like 3205 Ian Patrick Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Kannapolis, NC
/
3205 Ian Patrick Avenue
Last updated July 24 2019 at 1:40 AM

3205 Ian Patrick Avenue

3205 Ian Patrick Ave · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Kannapolis
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all

Location

3205 Ian Patrick Ave, Kannapolis, NC 28083

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
This beautiful 3 bedroom 2.5 bath, 1,400 sf home is located in Kannapolis, NC. Features beautiful tile and plush carpeted floors, an updated kitchen with stainless steel appliances, spacious dining area and car garage. Private back yard, great for pets and outdoor entertaining. This home is professionally managed by FirstKey Homes. Call our National Leasing Center at 844.395.3959 for more information on this home or for assistance with scheduling a self-tour. Apply for this home or schedule your own Self-Tour at www.firstkeyhomes.com. Up to three pets are allowed per home; pet fees may vary depending on market, Homeowner's Association, or local ordinances. Service animals will not incur pet fees and will be verified with documentation. Please ask about breed restrictions. Rents are subject to change at any time.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3205 Ian Patrick Avenue have any available units?
3205 Ian Patrick Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kannapolis, NC.
What amenities does 3205 Ian Patrick Avenue have?
Some of 3205 Ian Patrick Avenue's amenities include pet friendly, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3205 Ian Patrick Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
3205 Ian Patrick Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3205 Ian Patrick Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 3205 Ian Patrick Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 3205 Ian Patrick Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 3205 Ian Patrick Avenue offers parking.
Does 3205 Ian Patrick Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3205 Ian Patrick Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3205 Ian Patrick Avenue have a pool?
No, 3205 Ian Patrick Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 3205 Ian Patrick Avenue have accessible units?
No, 3205 Ian Patrick Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 3205 Ian Patrick Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 3205 Ian Patrick Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3205 Ian Patrick Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 3205 Ian Patrick Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Should I Live with a Roommate?
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Kannapolis 1 BedroomsKannapolis 2 Bedrooms
Kannapolis Apartments with GymKannapolis Pet Friendly Places
Kannapolis Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Charlotte, NCGreensboro, NCWinston-Salem, NCConcord, NCRock Hill, SCHigh Point, NCHuntersville, NCGastonia, NCMooresville, NCCornelius, NC
Matthews, NCHickory, NCFort Mill, SCKernersville, NCStatesville, NCIndian Trail, NCSalisbury, NCAsheboro, NCWeddington, NCRanlo, NC
Lewisville, NCLake Norman of Catawba, NCMonroe, NCStallings, NCCherryville, NCShelby, NCLocust, NCLincolnton, NCHarrisburg, NC

Apartments Near Colleges

York Technical CollegeGuilford College
Catawba CollegeCatawba Valley Community College
Central Piedmont Community College