Home
/
Kannapolis, NC
/
318 Kimball St
Last updated February 6 2020 at 8:55 AM
318 Kimball St
318 Kimball Street
·
Location
318 Kimball Street, Kannapolis, NC 28081
Amenities
w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
air conditioning
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This home features a great layout, convenient location, fenced in back yard, large deck, walk in master closet and all appliances. This one won't last long.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 318 Kimball St have any available units?
318 Kimball St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Kannapolis, NC
.
What amenities does 318 Kimball St have?
Some of 318 Kimball St's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 318 Kimball St currently offering any rent specials?
318 Kimball St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 318 Kimball St pet-friendly?
Yes, 318 Kimball St is pet friendly.
Does 318 Kimball St offer parking?
No, 318 Kimball St does not offer parking.
Does 318 Kimball St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 318 Kimball St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 318 Kimball St have a pool?
No, 318 Kimball St does not have a pool.
Does 318 Kimball St have accessible units?
No, 318 Kimball St does not have accessible units.
Does 318 Kimball St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 318 Kimball St has units with dishwashers.
Does 318 Kimball St have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 318 Kimball St has units with air conditioning.
