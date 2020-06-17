All apartments in Kannapolis
Find more places like 3152 Camp Julia Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Kannapolis, NC
/
3152 Camp Julia Road
Last updated June 17 2020 at 5:31 AM

3152 Camp Julia Road

3152 Camp Julia Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Kannapolis
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all

Location

3152 Camp Julia Road, Kannapolis, NC 28083

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Great 3 bedroom 2 bath rental in country setting just minutes from Kannapolis and Concord

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3152 Camp Julia Road have any available units?
3152 Camp Julia Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kannapolis, NC.
Is 3152 Camp Julia Road currently offering any rent specials?
3152 Camp Julia Road isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3152 Camp Julia Road pet-friendly?
No, 3152 Camp Julia Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Kannapolis.
Does 3152 Camp Julia Road offer parking?
No, 3152 Camp Julia Road does not offer parking.
Does 3152 Camp Julia Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3152 Camp Julia Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3152 Camp Julia Road have a pool?
No, 3152 Camp Julia Road does not have a pool.
Does 3152 Camp Julia Road have accessible units?
No, 3152 Camp Julia Road does not have accessible units.
Does 3152 Camp Julia Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 3152 Camp Julia Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3152 Camp Julia Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 3152 Camp Julia Road does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
Should I Live with a Roommate?
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Kannapolis 1 BedroomsKannapolis 2 Bedrooms
Kannapolis Apartments with GymKannapolis Pet Friendly Places
Kannapolis Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Charlotte, NCGreensboro, NCWinston-Salem, NCConcord, NCRock Hill, SCHigh Point, NCHuntersville, NCGastonia, NCMooresville, NCCornelius, NC
Matthews, NCHickory, NCFort Mill, SCKernersville, NCStatesville, NCIndian Trail, NCSalisbury, NCAsheboro, NCWeddington, NCRanlo, NC
Lewisville, NCLake Norman of Catawba, NCMonroe, NCStallings, NCCherryville, NCShelby, NCLocust, NCLincolnton, NCHarrisburg, NC

Apartments Near Colleges

York Technical CollegeGuilford College
Catawba CollegeCatawba Valley Community College
Central Piedmont Community College