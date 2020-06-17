Rent Calculator
All apartments in Kannapolis
Find more places like 3152 Camp Julia Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
Kannapolis, NC
3152 Camp Julia Road
Last updated June 17 2020 at 5:31 AM
1 of 9
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
3152 Camp Julia Road
·
No Longer Available
Location
3152 Camp Julia Road, Kannapolis, NC 28083
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Great 3 bedroom 2 bath rental in country setting just minutes from Kannapolis and Concord
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3152 Camp Julia Road have any available units?
3152 Camp Julia Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Kannapolis, NC
.
Is 3152 Camp Julia Road currently offering any rent specials?
3152 Camp Julia Road isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3152 Camp Julia Road pet-friendly?
No, 3152 Camp Julia Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Kannapolis
.
Does 3152 Camp Julia Road offer parking?
No, 3152 Camp Julia Road does not offer parking.
Does 3152 Camp Julia Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3152 Camp Julia Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3152 Camp Julia Road have a pool?
No, 3152 Camp Julia Road does not have a pool.
Does 3152 Camp Julia Road have accessible units?
No, 3152 Camp Julia Road does not have accessible units.
Does 3152 Camp Julia Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 3152 Camp Julia Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3152 Camp Julia Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 3152 Camp Julia Road does not have units with air conditioning.
