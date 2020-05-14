All apartments in Kannapolis
Location

315 Locust Street, Kannapolis, NC 28081

Amenities

garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
Property Amenities
parking
garage
315 Locust Street, Kannapolis NC 28081 - 2 Bedroom, 1 Bath
Gas Heat, Central Air
Double Garage
No Smoking & No Pets

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5764554)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

