Last updated November 15 2019 at 11:13 AM

2962 Donegal Drive

2962 Donegal Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2962 Donegal Drive, Kannapolis, NC 28081

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pet friendly
Large two story 5 bedroom in Kellswater Bridge - 5 bedrooms, 3 1/2 bath. Beautiful home with hardwood floors, some carpet and tile. Many upgrades.

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE2669471)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2962 Donegal Drive have any available units?
2962 Donegal Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kannapolis, NC.
What amenities does 2962 Donegal Drive have?
Some of 2962 Donegal Drive's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2962 Donegal Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2962 Donegal Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2962 Donegal Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 2962 Donegal Drive is pet friendly.
Does 2962 Donegal Drive offer parking?
No, 2962 Donegal Drive does not offer parking.
Does 2962 Donegal Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2962 Donegal Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2962 Donegal Drive have a pool?
No, 2962 Donegal Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2962 Donegal Drive have accessible units?
No, 2962 Donegal Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2962 Donegal Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 2962 Donegal Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2962 Donegal Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 2962 Donegal Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

