Last updated April 5 2019 at 9:51 AM

289 Mission Tripp Street

289 Mission Tripp Street · No Longer Available
Location

289 Mission Tripp Street, Kannapolis, NC 28083

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
air conditioning
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
garage
4 Bed 2.5 Bath home for rent in Mission Hills Subd, in Kannapolis, NC - Located in Mission Hills Subdivision. This home has 4 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, and a 2-car garage. There are hardwood floors in the entryway, Formal Dining Room, Large eat-in-kitchen with all appliances and Breakfast bar. Living room has TV Niche and gas-logged fireplace. 1/2 baths downstrairs, Master bedroom with ceiling fan and luxury master bath attached, Washer and dryer is included, fenced patio off the kitchen, Central air and gas heat.

Take I-85 heading North. Take Dale Earnhardt Blvd (exit 60). TL on Dale Earnhardt Blvd. TR on Centergrove Road. TL on Duke Adams Street. TR on Mission Oaks Street. TR on Mission Tripp Street.

(RLNE3212445)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 289 Mission Tripp Street have any available units?
289 Mission Tripp Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kannapolis, NC.
What amenities does 289 Mission Tripp Street have?
Some of 289 Mission Tripp Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 289 Mission Tripp Street currently offering any rent specials?
289 Mission Tripp Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 289 Mission Tripp Street pet-friendly?
No, 289 Mission Tripp Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Kannapolis.
Does 289 Mission Tripp Street offer parking?
Yes, 289 Mission Tripp Street offers parking.
Does 289 Mission Tripp Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 289 Mission Tripp Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 289 Mission Tripp Street have a pool?
No, 289 Mission Tripp Street does not have a pool.
Does 289 Mission Tripp Street have accessible units?
No, 289 Mission Tripp Street does not have accessible units.
Does 289 Mission Tripp Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 289 Mission Tripp Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 289 Mission Tripp Street have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 289 Mission Tripp Street has units with air conditioning.
