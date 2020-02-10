All apartments in Kannapolis
2648 White Oak Lane

2648 White Oak Lane · No Longer Available
Location

2648 White Oak Lane, Kannapolis, NC 28083

Amenities

w/d hookup
dishwasher
pet friendly
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
VIEWING INSTRUCTIONS:

When rental becomes available (confirm availability date above), it will be set up for self-scheduled viewing at your convenience without the need to make an appointment. There is a lock box on the door with the key inside. You will need to register at www.Rently.com to get access to the lock box code. Once at the Rently website, type in the address of the property and you will be walked through the process to either register or, if already registered, to obtain the lock box code. The code you receive from Rently is good for one-time only for entry.

The property has washer/dryer connections. We provide the following: Fridge, stove and dishwasher. Utilities are tenant responsibility. Security deposit is the same as one month’s rent.

All applications must be done online at our website www.jonesmgtrealty.com by going to available rentals, find the rental, and click “apply now”.

**ALL APPLICATIONS ARE NON-REFUNDABLE ONCE SUBMITTED**

1. A $50 application fee for each person over the age of 18 who will be living in the property.
2. A credit score greater than 600 for each applicant. Credit reporting provided by Experian FICO
3. Verification of income which must be at least 3 times the rent amount for each applicant - time on job 1 year minimum.
4. A background check, evictions record check, and a search for outstanding judgments.
5. All applicants must meet the qualifications individually.
6. Co-signers are not permitted.

Pets: Pet must be under 35lbs (fully grown weight), no aggressive-breeds as defined by NC House Bill 956, uploaded document of recent pet vet record (showing current rabies info) required with application for the screening process + photo of pet. 1 pet maximum.
$250.00 non-refundable pet fee + $15.00 per month pet rent

If you have any questions, please contact our office at 704-857-7355 or 704-786-1360

Rental Terms: Rent: $800, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $800, Available Now
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2648 White Oak Lane have any available units?
2648 White Oak Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kannapolis, NC.
What amenities does 2648 White Oak Lane have?
Some of 2648 White Oak Lane's amenities include w/d hookup, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2648 White Oak Lane currently offering any rent specials?
2648 White Oak Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2648 White Oak Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 2648 White Oak Lane is pet friendly.
Does 2648 White Oak Lane offer parking?
No, 2648 White Oak Lane does not offer parking.
Does 2648 White Oak Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2648 White Oak Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2648 White Oak Lane have a pool?
No, 2648 White Oak Lane does not have a pool.
Does 2648 White Oak Lane have accessible units?
No, 2648 White Oak Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 2648 White Oak Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2648 White Oak Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 2648 White Oak Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 2648 White Oak Lane does not have units with air conditioning.

