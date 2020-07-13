All apartments in Kannapolis
2640 Centergrove Road

2640 Centergrove Road · No Longer Available
Location

2640 Centergrove Road, Kannapolis, NC 28083

Amenities

patio / balcony
recently renovated
carpet
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
carpet
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
This updated 3 bedroom/ 2 bath home in Kannapolis features new carpet and paint, an open floor plan and a huge yard! Refrigerator included. Enjoy the welcoming front porch and huge back yard close to all that exciting Kannapolis has to offer.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2640 Centergrove Road have any available units?
2640 Centergrove Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kannapolis, NC.
What amenities does 2640 Centergrove Road have?
Some of 2640 Centergrove Road's amenities include patio / balcony, recently renovated, and carpet. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2640 Centergrove Road currently offering any rent specials?
2640 Centergrove Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2640 Centergrove Road pet-friendly?
No, 2640 Centergrove Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Kannapolis.
Does 2640 Centergrove Road offer parking?
No, 2640 Centergrove Road does not offer parking.
Does 2640 Centergrove Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2640 Centergrove Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2640 Centergrove Road have a pool?
No, 2640 Centergrove Road does not have a pool.
Does 2640 Centergrove Road have accessible units?
No, 2640 Centergrove Road does not have accessible units.
Does 2640 Centergrove Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 2640 Centergrove Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2640 Centergrove Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 2640 Centergrove Road does not have units with air conditioning.
