2640 Centergrove Road

Amenities

patio / balcony recently renovated carpet refrigerator

Unit Amenities carpet patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities

This updated 3 bedroom/ 2 bath home in Kannapolis features new carpet and paint, an open floor plan and a huge yard! Refrigerator included. Enjoy the welcoming front porch and huge back yard close to all that exciting Kannapolis has to offer.