This updated 3 bedroom/ 2 bath home in Kannapolis features new carpet and paint, an open floor plan and a huge yard! Refrigerator included. Enjoy the welcoming front porch and huge back yard close to all that exciting Kannapolis has to offer.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2640 Centergrove Road have any available units?
2640 Centergrove Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kannapolis, NC.
What amenities does 2640 Centergrove Road have?
Some of 2640 Centergrove Road's amenities include patio / balcony, recently renovated, and carpet. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2640 Centergrove Road currently offering any rent specials?
2640 Centergrove Road is not currently offering any rent specials.