Kannapolis, NC
263 Kimball St
263 Kimball St

263 Kimball Street · No Longer Available
Location

263 Kimball Street, Kannapolis, NC 28081

Amenities

granite counters
new construction
Unit Amenities
granite counters
Property Amenities
new construction
New Construction Town Home - Brand new construction Town Home. 3 bedroom with 2.5 bathroom. Granite in the kitchen and baths.

(RLNE5594585)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 263 Kimball St have any available units?
263 Kimball St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kannapolis, NC.
Is 263 Kimball St currently offering any rent specials?
263 Kimball St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 263 Kimball St pet-friendly?
No, 263 Kimball St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Kannapolis.
Does 263 Kimball St offer parking?
No, 263 Kimball St does not offer parking.
Does 263 Kimball St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 263 Kimball St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 263 Kimball St have a pool?
No, 263 Kimball St does not have a pool.
Does 263 Kimball St have accessible units?
No, 263 Kimball St does not have accessible units.
Does 263 Kimball St have units with dishwashers?
No, 263 Kimball St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 263 Kimball St have units with air conditioning?
No, 263 Kimball St does not have units with air conditioning.

