Last updated April 18 2020 at 1:23 AM

257 Kimball Street

257 Kimball Street · No Longer Available
Location

257 Kimball Street, Kannapolis, NC 28081

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
new construction
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
new construction
Beautiful new construction!!

Luxious vinyl plank floors, granite countertops. Don't miss out on this jewel.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 257 Kimball Street have any available units?
257 Kimball Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kannapolis, NC.
What amenities does 257 Kimball Street have?
Some of 257 Kimball Street's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and new construction. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 257 Kimball Street currently offering any rent specials?
257 Kimball Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 257 Kimball Street pet-friendly?
No, 257 Kimball Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Kannapolis.
Does 257 Kimball Street offer parking?
No, 257 Kimball Street does not offer parking.
Does 257 Kimball Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 257 Kimball Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 257 Kimball Street have a pool?
No, 257 Kimball Street does not have a pool.
Does 257 Kimball Street have accessible units?
No, 257 Kimball Street does not have accessible units.
Does 257 Kimball Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 257 Kimball Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 257 Kimball Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 257 Kimball Street does not have units with air conditioning.

