All apartments in Kannapolis
Find more places like 2523 Joyce Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Kannapolis, NC
/
2523 Joyce Street
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2523 Joyce Street

2523 Joyce Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Kannapolis
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

2523 Joyce Street, Kannapolis, NC 28083

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
recently renovated
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This 3 bedroom 2 bath, 1,156 sf home is located in Kannapolis, NC. This home features beautiful vinyl and plush carpeted floors, an updated kitchen with black appliances, and spacious dining area. Private back patio, great for pets and outdoor entertaining. This home is professionally managed by FirstKey Homes. Call our National Leasing Center at 844.395.3959 for more information on this home or for assistance with scheduling a self-tour. Apply for this home or schedule your own Self-Tour at www.firstkeyhomes.com. Up to three pets are allowed per home; pet fees may vary depending on market, Homeowner's Association, or local ordinances. Service animals will not incur pet fees and will be verified with documentation. Please ask about breed restrictions.Rents are subject to change at any time.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2523 Joyce Street have any available units?
2523 Joyce Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kannapolis, NC.
What amenities does 2523 Joyce Street have?
Some of 2523 Joyce Street's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2523 Joyce Street currently offering any rent specials?
2523 Joyce Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2523 Joyce Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 2523 Joyce Street is pet friendly.
Does 2523 Joyce Street offer parking?
No, 2523 Joyce Street does not offer parking.
Does 2523 Joyce Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2523 Joyce Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2523 Joyce Street have a pool?
No, 2523 Joyce Street does not have a pool.
Does 2523 Joyce Street have accessible units?
No, 2523 Joyce Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2523 Joyce Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 2523 Joyce Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2523 Joyce Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 2523 Joyce Street does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Kannapolis 1 BedroomsKannapolis 2 Bedrooms
Kannapolis Apartments with Hardwood FloorsKannapolis Dog Friendly Apartments
Kannapolis Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Charlotte, NCGreensboro, NCWinston-Salem, NCConcord, NCRock Hill, SCHigh Point, NCGastonia, NC
Huntersville, NCMooresville, NCCornelius, NCMatthews, NCHickory, NCFort Mill, SCKernersville, NC
Indian Trail, NCSalisbury, NCStatesville, NCMint Hill, NCCherryville, NCWestport, NC

Apartments Near Colleges

York Technical CollegeGuilford College
Catawba CollegeCatawba Valley Community College
Central Piedmont Community College