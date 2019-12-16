All apartments in Kannapolis
Last updated December 16 2019 at 4:18 PM

2512 Glenwood Street

2512 Glenwood Street · No Longer Available
Location

2512 Glenwood Street, Kannapolis, NC 28083

Amenities

pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Now available for immediate move in, this home lacks in nothing other than your personal stamp! Recently renovated with tons of upgrades like professionally installed flooring, stylish fixtures and a neutral paint palette so decorating will be a breeze. The kitchen comes fully equipped with an appliance package (if not already installed, appliances are scheduled to be installed upon move in) so you can start preparing your favorite meals as soon as you move in. The updates do not stop with the kitchen...they continue into the stylish bathrooms and bedrooms. We are sure that you will love everything about this home and invite you to visit our website and apply online at www.msrenewal.com. Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. Main Street Renewal is a licensed real estate broker in this market.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2512 Glenwood Street have any available units?
2512 Glenwood Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kannapolis, NC.
Is 2512 Glenwood Street currently offering any rent specials?
2512 Glenwood Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2512 Glenwood Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 2512 Glenwood Street is pet friendly.
Does 2512 Glenwood Street offer parking?
No, 2512 Glenwood Street does not offer parking.
Does 2512 Glenwood Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2512 Glenwood Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2512 Glenwood Street have a pool?
No, 2512 Glenwood Street does not have a pool.
Does 2512 Glenwood Street have accessible units?
No, 2512 Glenwood Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2512 Glenwood Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 2512 Glenwood Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2512 Glenwood Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 2512 Glenwood Street does not have units with air conditioning.
