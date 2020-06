Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan oven refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities carport parking

Immaculate and well kept home. New flooring and paint throughout, new counter tops in kitchen, and completely renovated bathroom. Large level lot nestled on a quiet street. Backyard completely fenced in. Very convenient to I-85. Storage buildings in the back yard can't be used by tenant but storage room in the back of the carport may be used. Lean-to in the back yard can be used for mowers, outdoor equipment, etc.