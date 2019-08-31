All apartments in Kannapolis
236 James Ave Nc
Last updated August 31 2019 at 10:54 AM

236 James Ave Nc

236 James St · No Longer Available
Location

236 James St, Kannapolis, NC 28083
Jamestown

Amenities

recently renovated
some paid utils
range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Cozy home for rent - Property Id: 142832

New remodeled cozy home
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/142832p
Property Id 142832

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5061996)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 236 James Ave Nc have any available units?
236 James Ave Nc doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kannapolis, NC.
What amenities does 236 James Ave Nc have?
Some of 236 James Ave Nc's amenities include recently renovated, some paid utils, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 236 James Ave Nc currently offering any rent specials?
236 James Ave Nc is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 236 James Ave Nc pet-friendly?
No, 236 James Ave Nc is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Kannapolis.
Does 236 James Ave Nc offer parking?
No, 236 James Ave Nc does not offer parking.
Does 236 James Ave Nc have units with washers and dryers?
No, 236 James Ave Nc does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 236 James Ave Nc have a pool?
No, 236 James Ave Nc does not have a pool.
Does 236 James Ave Nc have accessible units?
No, 236 James Ave Nc does not have accessible units.
Does 236 James Ave Nc have units with dishwashers?
No, 236 James Ave Nc does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 236 James Ave Nc have units with air conditioning?
No, 236 James Ave Nc does not have units with air conditioning.
