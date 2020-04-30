All apartments in Kannapolis
Find more places like 235 Kimball Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Kannapolis, NC
/
235 Kimball Street
Last updated April 30 2020 at 10:42 PM

235 Kimball Street

235 Kimball Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Kannapolis
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all

Location

235 Kimball Street, Kannapolis, NC 28081

Amenities

pet friendly
new construction
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
new construction
All that this house needs is your personal stamp to make it into a true home. This new construction home has loads to offer and complements any style of decor since a neutral color scheme is available throughout the home. Also thoughtfully selected are the professionally installed flooring and contemporary light fixtures. In addition to all this, the home cook will be pleased to know that the kitchen comes fully equipped with appliances so you will be able to prepare your favorite dishes as soon as you move in! As a bonus, this pet friendly (breed restrictions apply) home is move in ready so we invite you to visit our website and apply online, at www.msrenewal.com. This brand new house is waiting for you call it home! Main Street Renewal is a licensed Real Estate broker in this market. Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 235 Kimball Street have any available units?
235 Kimball Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kannapolis, NC.
Is 235 Kimball Street currently offering any rent specials?
235 Kimball Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 235 Kimball Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 235 Kimball Street is pet friendly.
Does 235 Kimball Street offer parking?
No, 235 Kimball Street does not offer parking.
Does 235 Kimball Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 235 Kimball Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 235 Kimball Street have a pool?
No, 235 Kimball Street does not have a pool.
Does 235 Kimball Street have accessible units?
No, 235 Kimball Street does not have accessible units.
Does 235 Kimball Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 235 Kimball Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 235 Kimball Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 235 Kimball Street does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Kannapolis 1 BedroomsKannapolis 2 Bedrooms
Kannapolis Apartments with GymKannapolis Pet Friendly Places
Kannapolis Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Charlotte, NCGreensboro, NCWinston-Salem, NCConcord, NCRock Hill, SCHigh Point, NCHuntersville, NCGastonia, NCMooresville, NCCornelius, NC
Matthews, NCHickory, NCFort Mill, SCKernersville, NCStatesville, NCIndian Trail, NCSalisbury, NCAsheboro, NCWeddington, NCRanlo, NC
Lewisville, NCLake Norman of Catawba, NCMonroe, NCStallings, NCCherryville, NCShelby, NCLocust, NCLincolnton, NCHarrisburg, NC

Apartments Near Colleges

York Technical CollegeGuilford College
Catawba CollegeCatawba Valley Community College
Central Piedmont Community College