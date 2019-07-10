2322 S Ridge Ave, Kannapolis, NC 28025 Midway East
Amenities
in unit laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
air conditioning
carpet
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Don't miss this beautiful 2-bedroom duplex conveniently minutes to shopping and Dinning. It features kitchen appliances, carpet, hardwood flooring and a private parking space. Come see today it won't last long.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2322 S Ridge Ave have any available units?
2322 S Ridge Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kannapolis, NC.
What amenities does 2322 S Ridge Ave have?
Some of 2322 S Ridge Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2322 S Ridge Ave currently offering any rent specials?
2322 S Ridge Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2322 S Ridge Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 2322 S Ridge Ave is pet friendly.
Does 2322 S Ridge Ave offer parking?
Yes, 2322 S Ridge Ave offers parking.
Does 2322 S Ridge Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2322 S Ridge Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2322 S Ridge Ave have a pool?
No, 2322 S Ridge Ave does not have a pool.
Does 2322 S Ridge Ave have accessible units?
No, 2322 S Ridge Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 2322 S Ridge Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 2322 S Ridge Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2322 S Ridge Ave have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2322 S Ridge Ave has units with air conditioning.