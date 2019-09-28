All apartments in Kannapolis
2303 Nash Ave
Last updated September 28 2019 at 11:25 AM

2303 Nash Ave

2303 Nash Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

2303 Nash Avenue, Kannapolis, NC 28083

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
2303 Nash Ave. Kannapolis NC 28083 - Call or Text Randy @ 704-202-3660 for viewing appt.
NO PETS & NO SMOKING

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE1960199)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2303 Nash Ave have any available units?
2303 Nash Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kannapolis, NC.
Is 2303 Nash Ave currently offering any rent specials?
2303 Nash Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2303 Nash Ave pet-friendly?
No, 2303 Nash Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Kannapolis.
Does 2303 Nash Ave offer parking?
No, 2303 Nash Ave does not offer parking.
